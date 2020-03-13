The Wizards PSVR Patch Adds Tracking Improvements

Carbon Studios is improving the tracking of the PSVR version of spellbinding VR game, The Wizards, with its latest update.

The patch adds Tracking Projection, a technique seen in a handful of other PSVR games. Basically this shows you the area in which the PlayStation Camera can track you, making sure you never lean outside of it or move your Move controllers beyond the barriers, too. They even made this little GIF to show you how it works. Handy!

PSVR uses a single-camera tracking setup, making it a little more limited than PC VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and Valve Index. But, over the past few years, developers have thought up some clever tricks for navigating those limitations. This is one of them.

It’s pretty necessary for a game like The Wizards, which uses a lot of gesture-based interactions. You summon spells by moving your hands in certain ways. It’s pretty hard to do that if the PlayStation camera can’t see your hands.

We think the game’s a lot of fun. “On the gamut of magic-based first-person action games, The Wizards is definitely one of the better ones,” we said in our 7/10 review. “Its spell-casting system is interactive without being too cumbersome and the campaign mode packs a decent amount of content.”

Meanwhile, Carbon is still working on the standalone expansion to the game, The Wizards: Dark Times. This promising follow-up resembles more of a linear campaign than an arena-based battler. We’re looking forward to getting our hands on it, hopefully later this year.