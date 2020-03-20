The Wizards Series Passes 100,000 Copies Sold On Quest, PSVR, PC VR & Go

Beat Games isn’t the only one with sales news this week; Carbon Studios’ The Wizards series has surpassed 100,000 copies sold across its various iterations and platforms.

To be clear, that figure includes sales of the original game, the Enhanced Edition that came alongside the PSVR release, and the Oculus Go-exclusive The Wizards: Trials of Meliora. True, it’s not in the same league as Beat Saber’s two million copies sold, but it’s yet more proof that VR development is emerging as a viable platform for studios after years of struggles.

Another milestone reached – @TheWizardsGame has sold 100.000 copies across all platforms! Thank you for your recognition and continued support, we’re very excited to bring you more news on Dark Times soon!#VR #PCVR #OculusQuest #HTCvive #ValveIndex #Oculus #SteamVR pic.twitter.com/NTOpLrP07I — The Wizards – Dark Times #PCVR #OculusQuest (@TheWizardsGame) March 19, 2020

Carbon didn’t break down how many of those units were on Oculus Quest against other platforms. The Quest version was one of the first titles to launch on the platform after its release in May 2019. Since its arrival, multiple VR developers have seen increased sales of their games.

Carbon started working on The Wizards series after its first game, Alice VR, which only ever came to PC headsets. The first full game initially released in early 2018.

As the name implies, The Wizards is a spell-casting game in which players use a series of gesture-based inputs to summon magical weapons and shoot projectiles.

Elsewhere, Carbon is still working on its standalone expansion to the original Wizards in The Wizards: Dark Times. We’re hoping to see that release on PC VR headsets later this year. In the tweet above, Carbon teases that more news on the game is coming ‘very soon’, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.