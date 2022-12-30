theBlu, One Of VR’s Landmark Experiences, Gets A New Steam Release

theBlu, one of PC VR’s landmark experiences, was just moved into a new release on Steam.

First released in 2016 for $9.99, Wevr has restructured theBlu through a new release, turning it into a free-to-play experience. The original “Whale Encounter” remains free while two of the previous experiences included in the base game — Reef Migration and Luminous Abyss — are now separate DLCs for $1.99 each.

There’s also a new DLC experience called Hammerhead Cove, too. Set in Caribbean waters, this welcomes us to explore “a realm where one creature reigns supreme,” but the changes don’t stop there. Writing on a Steam blog, Wevr confirms this new edition features “updated navigation, locomotion, and new options to enhance your enjoyment of the ocean.”

Unsurprisingly, the original game is now delisted on Steam, though Wevr confirms previous owners will receive a download link for the new version, plus Reef Migration and Luminous Abyss. It’s unclear why Wevr released a new edition instead of updating the original release, so we’ve reached out to Wevr for an official comment. We’ll update this article if we learn more.

theBlu is available now with the original “Whale Encounter” for free on PC VR via Steam, while the three new DLC experiences are available for $1.99 each.