[Title] Quest Is A New Oculus Quest RPG Mixing First And Third-Person, Kickstarter Live

Oculus Quest doesn’t have much in the way of full role-playing games (RPGs). [Title] Quest from WishfulVR is looking to change that.

This new game just launched a Kickstarter campaign, looking for $30,000. In it, players will explore a high fantasy world, beating up monsters and taking some downtime with the usual RPG minigames. But what makes [Title] Quest so intriguing is its mix of styles.

Take a look at some very early gameplay below. Note that this is a very first look at the game, and there’s much work to be done on the visual and audio front.

When you’re out adventuring in the game’s world, it’s played from third-person, similar to something like Astro Bot: Rescue Mission. WishfulVR reasons that this will be for comfort so that the game can be played for long periods of time. However, when you’re honing your skills in a variety of minigames, the action shifts back to first-person.

Here you’ll train in different skills like cooking, smithing, farming and fishing. WishfulVR says the game is inspired by titles like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon just as much as it is third-person action games like The Legend of Zelda and, notably, Moss. Expect these minigames to be a major part of the experience, then.

If [Title] Quest is successful, the developer hopes to launch beta testing towards to end of this year. A full release is planned for 2021. Note, though, that this is all via SideQuest, as the game’s initial pitch was denied by Facebook’s store curation policy. Should the campaign meet some ambitious stretch goals (ranging from $100,000 to $250,000) there are plans for ports to other headsets, too. Multiplayer is also on the cards, dependent on funding.