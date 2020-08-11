With more and more people getting into VR, Oculus Quest owners are probably looking for games they can play with friends who also own a headset.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best multiplayer offerings on the Quest Store, plus we’ve marked which support cross-platform play (meaning that you can play with an owner of a non-Quest VR headset). Here are our top 10 best multiplayer VR games on Oculus Quest.

10. Ironlights

If you’re looking for a melee combat multiplayer game to play online or with friends, Ironlights is a good option. It delivers an interesting take on VR melee combat that uses slow motion, disintegrating weapons and an alternating attack and defense system. It’s a bold attempt to avoid some of the well-known problems that come with a lack of haptic feedback in VR melee interactions. If you happen to have two VR headsets in your home Ironlights can also be played on the same network with practically no lag. Yes, you read that right — it essentially has LAN support. If you’re a fan of the melee combat genre it might be worth checking out.

Cross-platform play: Yes, between Oculus Quest, Rift and SteamVR.

9. Half + Half

Half + Half is a collection of multiplayer mini games. You’re represented with a full body avatar with wobbly arms and you can use voice chat to communicate with other players, except your voice is modulated into a high-pitched squeal that no one can understand. The best game in the collection is Hide and Seek, where one player turns into a giant seeker with balls to throw at the hiders, who become super tiny and have slingshots to teleport from place to place.

You can play with friends or with random other players online and, since your identity is hidden and your voice is modulated, it’s a fairly family-friendly option and perhaps a safer alternative compared to the rowdy lobbies of social apps like Rec Room.

Cross-platform play: Yes, between Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift

8. The Under Presents

The Under Presents falls somewhere between a game, an experience and live VR theater. It incorporates other players in an exciting and unique way that we haven’t seen done elsewhere. While there is a story to run through, you’ll also encounter other players while you do so, all represented in the same way, dressed in a black cloak with a gold mask for a face. There’s no way to communicate with these players besides gestures, and you have no way of knowing who they are or where they’re from. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they’re actually really other players, or just an AI pretending to be one — it’s a strange experience, and that’s what makes it fun.

7. PokerStars VR

Do you love poker? Do you love playing poker with friends? Do your friends have VR headsets? Well, then you’re 100% set with PokerStars VR. It’s by far the most prominent poker title available on VR headsets, and you and your friends will be able to join a plethora of online tables to play poker just like in real life. You can even light a virtual cigar to get that proper poker table feel, even though a purely aesthetic cigar is rather pointless. PokerStars VR is poker with friends in VR — it’s as simple as that.

Cross-platform play: Yes, between Oculus Quest, Rift and SteamVR.

6. Real VR Fishing

Much like PokerStars VR, this one is fairly simple — it’s fishing in VR with multiplayer support. If you’re looking for to go cast your line with a friend in VR, then Real VR Fishing is the best (and perhaps only) option. The game has been around for a while, but multiplayer support is a much newer addition to the game. It supports up to 4 users at once in multiplayer, and Ian had a fantastic time when he tried it out on release. In a time when many of us are restricted in our movements and only have limited access to outdoor activities, going for some Real VR Fishing with your friends might be exactly what you need.

Cross-platform play: No

5. Arizona Sunshine

Arizona Sunshine is a zombie shooter with a 4+ hour campaign and a wave-based horde mode to boot. Even better, both the campaign and the horde mode support multiplayer, so you can jump in with a friend who also has the game on Quest (sadly, it doesn’t support cross-platform play though).

While Arizona Sunshine has been around in the VR world for quite some time now (originally launching for PC VR in 2017), it’s remains a solid option for Quest players looking for some co-operative wave-based action and/or a full co-op campaign. Plus as of April, the Oculus Quest version of the game has received all the same DLC and post-launch content as the PC VR version.

Cross-platform play: No

4. Eleven Table Tennis

When push comes to shove, Eleven Table Tennis is really just table tennis in VR. However, to leave it at that would be to do it an injustice — it’s not just table tennis in VR, it’s really good table tennis in VR. There’s something special about being able to take your Quest anywhere and — provided you have an internet connection — play against a friend (or a random) online with a 1:1 perfect recreation of a table tennis table.

It also works so well because it feels like the real thing — there’s relatively little physical resistance when hitting a ball in table tennis in real life, so a VR translation feels scarily accurate. Slight vibrations when you hit the ball are all that’s needed to make Eleven Table Tennis feel properly authentic. Plus, the game supports LAN matches for a lag-free experience, and you can even use a 3D printed paddle with your Touch controller for the full authentic experience. It’s table tennis in VR, recreated in impressive detail.

Cross-platform play: Yes, with Rift and SteamVR users.

3. Spaceteam VR

Spaceteam originally released as a mobile game in 2012, but has since found a new life and natural home in VR. You can play with up to six players on a mission to communicate clearly and effectively while piloting a ship through space. You’ll need to call out commands to your friends to instruct them to press buttons or perform certain actions, but a bunch of chaotic elements get thrown in the mix. Not only are the commands often confusing or tongue twisting in nature, but your console might burst into flames or your voice could become modulated while issuing commands.

It’s hectic good fun and one of the best party multiplayer games available on the Quest. Plus, you can even play with non-VR users — at least one VR user can play with up to five players on mobile devices, provided you’re all in the same room.

Cross-platform play: Yes, between Quest and PC VR platforms.

2. Onward

If you’re looking for a competitive multiplayer shooter on Oculus Quest, then Onward has to be your pick. In his review, David dubbed Onward as the definitive military sim FPS — you play in 5v5 battles against other players online, with an array of weapons and three game modes to choose from. While it’s missing the visual fidelity and some of the custom features from the PC VR version of the game (many of which have been promised to arrive in a future update), it is still easily one of the best multiplayer VR games on the Quest. As David put it, “this should be in every Quest user’s library that enjoys shooters — hands down.”

Cross-platform play: Yes, between Quest and PC VR platforms.

1. Echo VR

Echo VR is a competitive multiplayer game that could only work in VR, and that’s why it’s at the top of our list. In terms of multiplayer experiences available on the platform, the game remains conceptually and practically unmatched — it provides unique gameplay, an ingenious movement system and thrilling competitive action.

The core premise sees you play in teams in a zero-gravity room with a single disc floating in the middle. There’s a goal at each end of the arena and you can push off of objects or use wrist boosters to move around the environment while throwing, passing and shooting the disc toward the goal. It’s not a hard concept to understand but, like any competitive sport or game, it’s a lot harder to master. Even better — Echo VR is available for free in beta on Oculus Quest.

Cross-platform play: Yes, between Quest and Rift.

Those are our picks for best multiplayer games on Oculus Quest, but what are yours?

We’re always updating our lists and writing new ones for various VR platforms and game genres — keep an eye out for more in the near future. In the meantime, check out our list of the top 25 games and experiences on Quest or our top 10 FPS and shooter games on Oculus Quest.