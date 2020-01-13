Top 10 Oculus Quest Accessories And Add-Ons

The Oculus Quest is one of the hottest VR headsets available on the market right now. Out of the box, the Quest comes with everything you need to get started. But after a bit of time with the headset, you might be wondering what other add-ons or accessories you can buy to improve your experience and make things a bit smoother.

We’ve gathered together some of the best Quest add-ons and accessories right here, ranging from cords to cases and beyond.

This might be the most expensive accessory on this list at $79, but it also might provide the most additional functionality as well. The official Oculus Link cord allows you to connect your Quest to a VR-ready PC and play Rift games on your Quest via the Oculus Link Beta, while you remain tethered via the cord.

It should be noted that you don’t need the official cord in order to use Oculus Link, however, if you’re looking for a lower priced alternative, you will need to find a cable with a USB C connection that fits the 3.0 specification, with enough length to move around without trouble. Most cords that match the required specifications max out at around 3 meters. The official cord is a high-quality, thin and flexible 5 meter optical USB C cord, so while it is expensive, it will likely give you the best, most reliable performance you can find.

It is available to buy on the accessories page of the Oculus Quest store online for $79.

This stand is a great option if you want to both display and store your Quest somewhere central in your house, potentially even next to other gaming consoles or your TV. Some of our staff members tried out the stand and were suitably impressed. It can hold your Quest in the center, with the Touch controllers hanging to the side ready to be grabbed. The good news is that it also works with the Oculus Rift S, if you happen to have both headsets.

The stand is available on Amazon for $25.99.

We initially covered this battery pack in November last year, and it’s expected to start shipping at the end of this month. Since then, we tried the VR Power pack at CES and were impressed with how it improved comfort on the Quest, by acting as a counter-weight while also charging the Quest during use.

You can expect some further impressions on the VR Power on the site soon, but if you want to order one now, you can do so from Rebuff Reality’s site for $60.

The Chromecast is a device that allows you to send and play media on your TV from other devices, such as your mobile phone. In this case, a Chromecast will allow you to cast the view from your Oculus Quest onto your TV, so others can watch what’s happening in VR on the TV.

This is a must-have accessory for demoing your Quest, as it allows others to watch what you do in VR and also allows you to watch and instruct others who might be new to the system, as they try it out.

There are two kinds of Chromecasts, the Chromecast and the Chromecast Ultra. The only difference between the two is that the latter allows you to play 4K content. The Quest is not a 4K device, so you probably won’t see any difference when casting the Quest, but if you have a 4K TV then you’re probably better off getting the Ultra so that you can get the most out of other Chromecast media as well.

The Chromecast is typically available for around $35, and the Ultra for $70. For more information on how to use your Quest with your Chromecast, see here.

Rechargeable Batteries

This is less of a specific recommendation of one brand or type or product, but more of a general one. The Oculus Touch controllers use one AA battery each, so if you use your Quest a lot, you’re going to go through batteries pretty quickly. To save some money long-term, and help the environment, it is worth investing in some quality rechargeable AA batteries.

A pack of 4 rechargeable AA batteries and accompanying charger is only around $14 on Amazon, but there is also a newer kind of rechargeable battery that is even more convenient because each battery plugs directly into a micro USB cable to recharge. We can’t attest to the quality of the energizer pack specifically, but there are many options to choose from at varying prices online.

Perhaps one of the most notably absent items from the Oculus Quest box is any form of portable storage for the device. Given that you can damage or scratch the lenses by leaving them exposed, getting a case to hold your Quest in is an absolute must. In this regard, you’ve got a couple of options.

There’s the official Oculus Quest Travel Case from Oculus for around $40, however we’ve had mixed results. Some staff were happy with the case, but others noted some problems with the zipper after very little use.

If you don’t want to go with the official case, we’ve also tried this hard carry case that goes for about $30. Beyond that, there’s a wealth of other case options for the Quest on Amazon.

VR Cover is a company that’s been around for some time and known for making accessories designed to make headsets feel more comfortable against the face as well as improve hygiene. We tested their Quest-specific covers and some people on-staff love the added comfort and cleanliness, but some others don’t think it makes the Quest that much more comfortable. That being said, it is good to have these on hand if you plan on exercising and getting sweaty with the Quest – you’ll be able to to quickly swap out the covers when things start to get a bit slippery.

Oculus Quest Headphones

All Oculus Quests include an audio system that releases sound from the head strap area. This system works decently because you don’t have to position anything inside or over your ears to hear immersive sound. Still, a lot of detailed sounds are lost with this system. Did you know, for instance, there are ambient sounds in the home area of Oculus Quest? For $49, Oculus sells official wired headphones that come in two completely separate pieces with very short cords. There are headphone jacks on both sides of the Quest so these headphones are ready-built to plug into both of these ports and provide you a more private and immersive sound experience.

This style of strap modification accessory for the Oculus Touch controllers make them a little bit more like Index Controllers – they’ll stay secured to your hand even if you’re not gripping them. They’re not near as comfortable as the Index controllers but still useful so you’re not constantly actively holding something.

The Kiwi Design Knuckle Straps are available for $19.99, however we’ve also heard good things about the AMVR versions for $30 too. There are plenty of straps in this style available on Amazon.

It is a real shame a cleaning cloth isn’t included when you buy Oculus Quest since some other headsets ship with it. Cleaning the lenses can have a dramatic effect on your VR experience and Oculus recommends wiping the lenses down with a dry optical lens microfiber cloth starting from the center of the lens and wiping gently in a circular motion outwards. Do not use liquid cleaners. We haven’t tested these particular lens cloths, but there are many available and this 6-pack from Amazon looks like a good start.

Have you found any other accessories that improved your experience with Oculus Quest please share in the comments.