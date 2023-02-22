Top 5 Best PSVR 2 Games To Play At Launch

PlayStation VR2 launches this week, but what are the best PSVR 2 games to play at launch? Here are our picks based on what we’ve tried already on PS5 or previously on another system.

If you’re picking up a PSVR 2 this week, we’ve put together this list of games to try at launch. The entries are based on experience while testing the headset for our PlayStation VR2 review and presented in no particular order.

Now before getting to the list, we should mention Resident Evil Village‘s VR mode in PSVR 2 will likely be one of the most harrowing and intense experiences you can have in a VR headset, with Capcom making a demo experience available for launch. We’ve started playing the game and while we’re having a great time, we’ll also note that it’s an intense experience – both in terms of content and VR comfort. Keep an eye out for our full review next week.

At the other end of the intensity spectrum, we should also call out standout introductory experiences Job Simulator and What The Bat? as both comfortable and playful introductions ideal for showing off your new VR headset to friends or family.

That in mind, here are our picks for the best PSVR 2 games to try at launch.

Best PSVR 2 Launch Games

Horizon Call of the Mountain

If you want a full breakdown of why this game is one to try, you can read our Horizon Call of the Mountain review. In summary, this is a must-have for anyone with a PSVR 2 headset – it features engaging gameplay and environmental details that feel comparable to Half-Life: Alyx. It’s definitely one to check out.

Demeo

This dungeon-diving turn-based game is both brutally challenging and an endlessly rewarding social experience with some of the most robust cross-platform multiplayer support available. You can play cooperatively with others across both traditional PC or PlayStation 5 platforms, as well as in VR from Quest 2 to SteamVR to PSVR 2. It was our game of the year in 2021 and, in 2022, we picked it as the best updated game of the year too as developer Resolution Games added significant new features to the title. Now you can even make a dungeon run with only two players as each player controls two of the in-game characters.

Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip is now easily a VR classic and also incredibly easy to pick up and learn as a new player, so it’s a great pick to try out on PSVR 2 at launch. We’ve given the PSVR 2 version a shot and had a fantastic time with it. So whether you’re a new player or a veteran, Pistol Whip is a fantastic option – plus, existing owners of the game for PSVR will receive the PSVR 2 upgrade for free.

Gran Turismo 7

This free update brings full VR support to the entire game, allowing you to get around the full Gran Turismo experience using PSVR 2. The only omission from the base PS5 game is splitscreen multiplayer support, for obvious reasons. If you already own it on PS5, you won’t have to pay a dime for the PSVR 2 upgrade – it’s entirely free. If you’re waiting for more details, stay tuned for our full GT7 PSVR 2 review coming soon.

Kayak VR

A fan favorite of PC VR users, this calming and stunning experience is coming to PSVR 2 at launch. It’s one of the most visually impressive titles we’ve played so far, making it a solid choice for launch. Plus, the PSVR 2 version includes a ‘Tour Mode’ where everything is taken care for you – don’t worry about paddles, just sit back and enjoy the view.