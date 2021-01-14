Beat Saber, Job Simulator Top Most Downloaded PSVR Games Of 2020

The PlayStation blog announced the PlayStation Store’s most download games of 2020, including the top 10 downloaded PSVR games of the year in the US and Europe.

Sadly, the list is not nearly as interesting as you might hope. In both the US and Europe, Beat Saber unsurprisingly took out the number 1 spot for all of 2020, with PSVR launch game Job Simulator coming in second. Here’s the full lists for the US and Europe:

US

1. Beat Saber

2. Job Simulator

3. Superhot VR

4. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

5. Gorn

6. Creed Rise to Glory

7. Arizona Sunshine

8. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

9. Astro Bot Rescue Mission

10. Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Europe

1. Beat Saber

2. Job Simulator

3. Blood & Truth

4. Superhot VR

5. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

6. Creed Rise to Glory

7. Astro Bot Rescue Mission

8. Gorn

9. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

10. Arizona Sunshine

As you can see, the lists are mostly the same with some small notable differences. Blood & Truth takes out the third position in Europe, yet doesn’t appear at all on the US list. Similarly, Iron Man VR got in at number 10 on the US list but failed to make the cut in Europe.

A lot of the games on the list were also released well before 2020, especially towards the top. Nonetheless, it’s nice to see some new titles from last year like make it into the top ten, such as Saints & Sinners, Iron Man VR and Vader Immortal.

If you missed it, we named The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners our PSVR Game of the Year for 2020 in our annual UploadVR Awards.