Arziona Sunshine Dev To Publish Traffic Jams, Coming To Our VR Showcase

Adorable and deceptively manic VR game Traffic Jams is the latest title to be published by Arizona Sunshine developer, Vertigo Games, and we’ll have a fresh look at it soon.

Vertigo Games will be publishing the title on all major VR platforms later this year. Developed by Little Chicken, Traffic Jams sees players organizing traffic flows in a stylised world, using intuitive hand gestures. Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, the game has a touch of Overcooked-style franticness to it.

It’s the second game to be published by Vertigo following last year’s excellent A Fisherman’s Tale, which was developed by Innerspace. Vertigo itself is still hard at work on its follow-up to Arizona Sunshine, After The Fall.

But that’s not all; we’ll also have an exclusive look at Traffic Jams at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition in just under two weeks’ time on June 8th. The Showcase will be revealing a bunch of new games and providing fresh updates on some of your most anticipated titles, like this one. Here’s a look at what else we’ve got coming along this year.

We’ll have more teases leading up to the big show, so check back often!