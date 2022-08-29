Transformers Beyond Reality Launching September 1 On PSVR

After an indefinite delay, Transformers VR game Beyond Reality has a new release date. The game is set to launch September 1, exclusively on PSVR.

Earlier this year, Beyond Reality was set for a March release on PSVR and PC VR. However, that never came to be — developers Meta4 Interactive announced in late March that the release was ‘derailed by reasons beyond [thei] control’.

When the delay was announced, the team stated it would be “taking full advantage of the extra time to make the game even more awesome,” with further updates to come.

Well, there’s a new release date on the horizon — this time, Beyond Reality is set for release on September 1 on PSVR. The announcement was accompanied by a new mixed reality trailer, embedded above, giving us an even better look at the on-rails, arcade shooter gameplay.

It won’t be launching on any other platforms besides PSVR, not even on PC VR as initially planned — at least not yet. In a response to a tweet asking about a Quest 2 release, Meta4 Interactive stated the game is “releasing on PSVR for now and will see what the future brings from there.”

In another reply tweet, Meta4 confirmed that the game will support Move controllers only on PSVR, but declined to comment on whether it has any enhancements when using a PS5 or PS4 Pro console. The account also confirmed that it is a single player game only and will only release digitally for the moment.

It’s slightly unexpected to see a game release exclusively on PSVR so late in the headset’s life cycle, given PSVR 2 is now confirmed for release in early 2023. Perhaps we’ll see a upgraded PSVR 2 version of Beyond Reality launch later down the line?

Transformers Beyond Reality is available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store now.

Are you looking forward to Beyond Reality on PSVR? Let us know in the comments below.