Transformers VR Game Gets March Release Date On PSVR and PC

The previously-announced Transformers game, Beyond Reality, is coming to PSVR and PC VR next month.

After a short delay, the game touches down on both headsets on March 31. To celebrate the announcement, developer Meta4 Interactive released a short gameplay video of the title, which you can see below.

Transformers VR Release Date Confirmed

Meta4 describes Beyond Reality as a retro-inspired arcade shooter. In the game, you play as a human that teams up with Optimus Prime and the Autobots to take the fight to the Decepticons. The game’s campaign will take you through locations on both Earth and Cybertron.

Based on the video it looks like the game will be an on-rails experience in which players wield alien weaponry. Famous characters from the series run into battle alongside you, but it doesn’t look like you’ll be assuming the role of a Transformer yourself.

For now, there’s been no confirmation of a possible Quest version of the game, but we’ll let you know if that changes. The game’s being released in partnership with Hasbro, which is also bringing Nerf to VR with the help of Secret Location.

Will you be picking up Transformers Beyond Reality? Let us know in the comments below.