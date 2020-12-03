Transformers: VR Invasion Location-Based Experience Teams You Up With Optimus Prime

A new location-based experience (LBE) centred on the Transformers franchise will allow you to fight alongside the Autobots against the Decepticons in a cooperative VR game, with appearances from iconic characters such as Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron.

It’s produced by game studio Minority Media, who were also behind the other location-based experience Transformers: VR Battle Arena. In Battle Arena, players fought against each other, playing as either the Autobots or the Decepticons in a PvP game.

However, Invasion will put the focus on working together and pit you in a battle against the Decepticons, playing as the Autobots. Here’s a bit more info:

TRANSFORMERS: VR Invasion delivers collaborative gameplay that enables guests to be part of the liberation squad of humans fighting alongside well-known Autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, as well as Grimlock, the leader of the Dinobots powerful strike squad. Players enter epic battles against sworn enemies Megatron and Soundwave and repel non-stop swarms of Insecticons. Failure is not an option in this high-stakes mission to stop an all-out invasion by the Decepticons.

This isn’t the end of Battle Arena either – Invasion will simply join the line-up of available Transformer VR experiences available to venues.

There’s no specific date for when Invasion will make its debut, but Minority Media says it will be available in the US at Kalahari Resort in Poconos, PA, Airway Fun Center in Kalamazoo, MI and Compass Entertainment in Irvington, VA. It will also be available at select Kingping Bowling locations in Australia.

Have you tried Transformers: VR Battle Arena or are you excited for Transformers: VR Invasion? Let us know in the comments.