Reality-Bending VR Puzzle Game Transpose Is Free To Keep This Weekend On Steam

Transpose is one of the best VR puzzle games on the market and you can grab it entirely for free this weekend (from today April 10-13) on Steam. All you need is a PC VR headset and you’re good to go.

Free weekends aren’t rare on Steam, but usually when they happen they’re more like extended demos and you lose access to the games after the weekend period is over. In this case, if you redeem it for free this weekend, you actually get to keep it forever in your digital library as if you had bought it.

Developer Secret Location revealed the news yesterday on Twitter. The move is a response to current efforts by governments around the world to insist on people staying home as much as possible, limiting travel, and avoiding contact with people outside of your own household to undercut the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

Thankfully, the puzzle genre is a natural fit for VR. It’s one of the most well-represented genres with several amazing games on every platform. Back when we reviewed Transpose in late 2018, it felt like a revelation. For me personally, I think it’s probably one of my all-time favorite VR games.

What makes Transpose unique is that you record yourself doing things and then have those actions played back by apparitions that act as echos of your past actions. Combining multiple echos with your real-time movements is key to solving the game’s 30+ levels.

In my original Transpose review I wrote:

Transpose is a stunning VR puzzle game that elevates the genre and delivers an out-of-body-like experience about manipulating gravity and bending time. There isn’t much of a story to follow and not all of the puzzles are as satisfying as the rest, but fans of the genre would be doing themselves a disservice to not play this excellent adventure from Secret Location.

On Steam Transpose has official support for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows MR headsets, but Oculus Quest via Link and any other SteamVR headset (such as Pimax) should work fine as well. Normally, Transpose costs $19.99.

