Trippy Fingers Combines Music Visualizers With Oculus Quest Hand Tracking

Do you remember those slightly weird music visualizers that were all the rage back in the early 2000s? You can pump through some mp3s on iTunes and chuck on the visualizer to watch shapes and lights bop and bounce (mostly) to the beat. Well, with Trippy Fingers, you can now create something very similar on your own using hand tracking on the Oculus Quest.

Trippy Fingers is the latest of many apps available on SideQuest that implement the new controller-free hand tracking SDK for a proof-of-concept or short demo game. Developed by Ben Outram, the app launches you straight into a void with some royalty-free music playing in the background. Opening your hands will shoot out a string of confetti-like particles, which change colors sporadically.

There’s no real beginning or end to the experience, you just play around with the particles for as long as you want. You can switch music tracks by triple tapping your fingers together, plus you can vary the particles by adjusting the position and rotation of your hands. Closing your hands into a fist will also stop the stream, or you can thin it out by just using your pointer finger. Fast, sporadic movements will also spread the particles more chaotically, with slower movements producing a steady stream following your hands’ movement.

While Trippy Fingers, much like many of the other hand tracking apps we’ve tried, is more of a proof-of-concept, it’s perhaps the simplest one that feels the least buggy and very fun, probably due to its simplicity. While you’re limited to just the included royalty-free music for now, the developer stated in the SideQuest description that custom music would hypothetically be possible, he just doesn’t know how to access files on the Quest from Unity. He encourages any developers who might be able to help to reach out to him.

Trippy Fingers is available for Oculus Quest via SideQuest. To read more about how to sideload using SideQuest, check out our handy guide.