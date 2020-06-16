Trover Saves The Universe Comes To Quest This Week

Holy f**k! Check out this news from the Upload VR Summer Showcase: Summer Edition – Trover Saves The Universe lands on Oculus Quest this week!

Justin Roiland and Squanch Games’ bizarre VR adventure game launched on PSVR and PC VR platforms almost a year ago to the day, but now finds its way onto Facebook’s standalone headset. Trover Saves The Universe touches down on Oculus Quest on June 18th. Check out the trailer below – even if you’ve already played the game you probably won’t want to miss it.

If you couldn’t already tell, Trover Saves The Universe is an eccentric VR experience from the mind behind Ricky & Morty. Played from a third-person perspective, you take Trover on an unpredictable adventure to battle the evil Glorkon.

Trover isn’t Roiland’s first journey into VR, though. He also collaborated with Crows, Crows, Crows on the brilliantly weird Accounting+ and Job Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs made its own Rick & Morty VR game a few years back. We were very fond of the game when it originally launched last year, giving it a 7/10.

“The bottom line is that if you liked games such as Lucky’s Tale and Astro Bot and also appreciate Justin Roiland’s style of vulgar fourth-wall-breaking comedy, then this is a match made in third-person action-adventure heaven,” we said at the time.

There’s plenty more news spinning out of the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition today. Make sure to watch the show in full; there’s a little something for everyone. Will you be picking up Trover Saves The Universe on Quest? Let us know in the comments below!