Tundra SteamVR Tracker Launching At Raised Price Due To Component Shortage

Just under a year on from more than doubling its Kickstarter crowd-funding goal, the Tundra Labs SteamVR Tracker is about to go on general sale, with some caveats.

The Tundra Tracker is a small, lightweight device that serves the same function as HTC’s own Vive Tracker pucks. You can connect them to real-world objects or your own body to bring virtual approximations of them into VR. Tundra’s solution is designed to weigh a maximum of 50g and offer seven hours of battery life. Already the company has shipped over 11,000 units to Kickstarter backers.

But, in a blog post from last week, the company revealed it will start its first batch of general orders for the device across the US, Canada, Asia and Australia on March 10th, with orders for Europe planned for March 15th. However, ongoing issues with component shortages have led the company to raise the prices of its bundles.

For example, whereas a bundle of three trackers costs $300 during the Kickstarter campaign, the set costs $360 through general sale. You’ll also be able to buy four trackers for $480. These will also be available in a limited capacity, with the next set of orders expected to go live between four to six weeks from now.

“We really wish that neither of these tactics were necessary,” the team said of securing more expensive components and thus raising the price, “but in the spirit of being transparent, this is what is needed in 2022 to deliver product to you and that is our number one priority!”

