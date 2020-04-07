Tvori Updates Animation Tools With Subscription Pricing And Free Version

Creativity software Tvori switched to a subscription pricing model with the addition of new animation tools meant to make the software more useful to VR and AR designers.

Tvori is a set of creation tools that’s been in early access on Steam since 2016. Typically priced around $20, it evolved quite a bit in the years since initial release. The latest update accompanies a switch to a subscription pricing model that converts their offering to a free product with advanced features available with a “Pro” or “Enterprise” subscription. At the time of this writing the “Pro” subscription price is around $150 per month or $1,500 per year.

The free tier is said to include the ability to:

Animate in real-time and with keyframes

Use a library of pre-made 3D models

One project with up to 3 scenes

While the Pro subscription adds:

Advanced animation timeline

Import 3D models, images, and videos

Export to FBX, OBJ, Alembic with animations

Export video

Unlimited projects and scenes

Virtual cameras with advanced parameters

A full list of features comparing the free, Pro and Enterprise offerings is available on the Tvori website. According to the developers, its new animation timeline is available in all three tiers with the free version limiting animations created with the tool to one minute in length.

“We have improved both real-time and keyframe animation modes— you can now loop animations and use visibility tracks to show and hide objects in a certain time period,” according to Tvori’s developers. “It is now much easier to work with multiple keys—retime, change interpolation, copy & paste multiple keys.”

Tvori’s creators are positioning the toolset as easy to use prototyping software meant to speed up the development of VR and AR apps. According to the developers, the idea is that you “can quickly set up any scene you want in any way you want, you can import your own assets, or use the internal library of shapes and primitives, sketch your UI with 3D mesh strokes, add spatial sounds and finally export your whole prototype as 2D/360 video, animation file, 3D models with animation for further use in e.g. Unity or a VR experience.”

The app is free now to try on the Oculus Store for Rift and Viveport with the Steam version expected to go free in the coming weeks.