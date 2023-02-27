Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Gets New PSVR 2 & PC VR Trailer

Skydance Interactive released a new The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution trailer, offering a fresh look at the PC VR and PSVR 2 editions.

Arriving next month on both platforms, this new trailer follows last year’s Quest release for Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, which shambled at launch with performance issues. Developers have been issues fixes, though, and this latest trailer is called “Save the City” and aims to highlight the “greater visual and graphic heights” on both platforms. Footage is captured from the PC build in the trailer. You can watch that below:

A new hotfix is also available for the Quest version, while a larger update on March 21 will bring “more improvements” and a new weapon recipe for The Orphan. You can find the hotfix patch notes below:

Missing Open Chem Vials can now be found.

Steel Pipe material spawn rate increased.

Bugs related to Sable have been corrected.

Enemy spawns during certain Sable missions are corrected.

Salvaging crash fixed.

When players complete the “Scribe’s Boon” task they will now be properly rewarded and the task will be marked in your journal.

We had mixed opinions in our Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 review on Quest last December. While we praised Retribution’s storytelling and “outstandingly visceral” combat, Retribution’s buggy launch performance with gameplay systems “almost identical” to the first Saints & Sinners left us unable to recommend it at launch.

At launch, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is reasonably allegorical with its own subject matter. Something that was once alive, visceral and vibrant has been reanimated into a pale imitation of itself, shambling aimlessly and consuming the world it once created… The deeply atmospheric world of post-apocalyptic New Orleans, complete with its rich characters and its brooding, oppressive sense of desperation remain fundamentally intact.

We’ll be looking to revisit Retribution on PSVR 2 and PC for graphics comparison and updated thoughts as soon as we can. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution arrives on March 21 for PC VR, PSVR, and PSVR 2. Otherwise, it’s available now on the Meta Quest platform.