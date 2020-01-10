WATCH: Behind The Scenes On The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Story

A new video from Skydance Interactive has detailed the story elements in their upcoming VR title The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

The game is set to release on PC VR on January 23rd, with a PSVR release and Quest release coming later in the year in Q1 and Q4 respectively. We previously got a look at the game’s setting, New Orleans, in a similar behind-the-scenes video. This new video focuses on the game’s story, which we previously didn’t have a lot of details about. While there’s still some mystery ahead of the game’s launch, you can get a bit of a better idea of what you’re in for story-wise by watching the video embedded above.

The developers at Skydance emphasize that the heart of The Walking Dead IP, the comic book and the show, is at the core of the game’s story, which comes down to three words – choice, decision, and consequence. “That’s really the soul of The Walking Dead,” says Saints and Sinners Creative Director Adam Grantham. “It’s about presenting someone with a very difficult choice, they have to make a decision and then they just have to live with it.”

You play as a character known as ‘The Tourist’ who is an “ambiguous individual” known for being an “especially effective survivor.” The game’s campaign involves you starting the hunt to find something called ‘The Reserve’, while also navigating the environment and politics of a post-outbreak New Orleans. You’ll run into several factions within the city, which are detailed and pictured in the video.

All in all, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is looking like it could strike a fantastic balance between zombie action and intense storytelling and moral decision, in true Walking Dead fashion. “You don’t have to choose between skull-splitting and story,” says Davidson Cole, Saints & Sinner writer. “You can have them both.”

We’ll be spending some exclusive time with The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners soon so expect to see more behind-the-scenes looks at the game leading up to launch.

Pre-orders for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners are available now.