Twilight Zone VR Game Announced For Oculus Quest, PSVR

Here’s a suitably weird announcement – there’s an official Twilight Zone VR game on the way.

The Twilight Zone VR is coming to Oculus Quest and PSVR as three self-contained episodes. The game’s developed by Dimension Hunter studio Pocket Money Games and is produced by Fun Train, the VR publisher behind the excellent The Exorcist: Legion VR series and the less excellent Tarzan VR.

Like those games, The Twilight Zone VR will be comprised of different episodes. This one will have three self-contained installments. Fun Train says those episodes will span different genres from horror to sci-fi. Here’s a short teaser trailer, though it doesn’t reveal too much.

Details about the experience are light right now, though you can sign up for an upcoming beta. We do have some initial screenshots, which show UFOs, aliens and car parks with abandoned dolls.

The game will also feature writing from The Invisible Hours and Farpoint scribe, Rob Yescombe as well as Dwayne Alexander Smith.

Not too much to go on, then, but there’s definitely a lot of potential here. The Twilight Zone originally ran from 1959 – 1964, with each episode telling a supernatural story of mystery. The series has had a huge impact on popular culture — not least thanks to its iconic theme tune — and there’s definitely a lot that could be done with taking the concept into VR.

Currently there’s no release date for The Twilight Zone VR, though it’s likely we’ll see more in 2022. Are you interested in the game? Let us know in the comments below!