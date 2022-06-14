Ubisoft Hosting Assassin’s Creed Celebration Livestream Today

Ubisoft is set to host a ‘Celebration Livestream‘ for the Assassin’s Creed series today.

Might we get our first glimpse of the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed VR?

The stream, which was surprise announced just yesterday, takes place at 9am PT/6pm CET. The company hasn’t said what exactly to expect from the stream, though based on the name it sounds like we’ll probably get a look back at the series’ history, hopefully with a look to the future included too.

Rumors are swirling around the next major console Assassin’s Creed game, Infinity, but we can’t help but wonder if this might be where we finally get a glimpse of Assassin’s Creed VR, the long-anticipated spin-off game. Assassin’s Creed VR was first announced at Oculus Connect in 2019 for Oculus platforms, but to this day we’ve only seen one piece of concept art for the game on an official basis. Ubisoft also announced a Splinter Cell VR game at the same time.

Back in April reports did spring up stating that Assassin’s Creed VR would be called Assassin’s Creed Nexus, and that it would release within the next 12 months. We even got a look at a supposed leaked menu for the game. According to these alleged leaks, the game will consist of multiple missions but won’t be truly open world, instead featuring large, open-ended environments that allow you to explore and backtrack.

Given how long it’s been since an official announcement, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a full reveal of Assassin’s Creed VR later today. What are you hoping to see from the game? Let us know in the comments below!