Ubisoft Lists Jobs For Assassin’s Creed VR, Splinter Cell VR, Including Multiplayer

New job listings show that Ubisoft is hiring for upcoming VR games based on the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell series.

The positions are listed on the Ubisoft Careers site, primarily hiring for Ubisoft studio in Dusseldorf in Germany but also for a Ubisoft studio at Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK.

For Assassin’s Creed VR, there are 4 jobs listed, including Development Tester, QA Tester, Senior VR Game Designer (Comfort) and VR Game Designer (Comfort). All of those positions are listed for Dusseldorf, but relocation support is mentioned in the description and the studio operates entirely in English, with no requirement to speak German at all.

There are 17 listed positions for Splinter Cell VR, including positions such as Producer, Senior Lead Game Designer, Senior 3D Environment/Prop Artist, Gameplay Programmer and many more. Interestingly, a Network Programmer position is listed for Splinter Cell VR, which involves “developing multiplayer core features and game services using existing online infrastructure. This seemingly confirms that Splinter Cell VR will have some kind of multiplayer mode.

The positions for both games also require experience working with the Unity game engine, which is a completely different engine to Ubisoft’s AnvilNext engine used for many of their existing console and PC games, including the Assassin’s Creed franchise. This implies that the Assassin’s Creed games will be an entirely built-for-VR experience that exists separately to the main series games, not connected to a PC/console Assassin’s Creed release at all.

Assassin’s Creed VR and Splinter Cell VR were announced in September last year at Facebook Connect and will release for Oculus devices. There is currently no confirmed release window for either game.

Thanks to @GamerToTheEnd on Twitter for notifying UploadVR of the job listings.