Ubisoft Sparks Confusion Over Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within PS5 Compatibility

Ubisoft has sparked a little confusion over three of its PSVR titles and if they can work on PS5 or not.

Last week the publishing giant posted an update detailing its support for next-generation consoles, PS5 included. In that post, the company listed a number of titles that would not be backwards compatible on PS5. Included in the list are three PSVR games: Star Trek Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within and Space Junkies. Other Ubisoft PSVR titles like Eagle Flight weren’t listed, however.

Ubisoft PS5 Backwards Compatibility List Sparks Confusion

However, since posting that list the company has removed the post and informed multiple sites that “there may be inaccuracies involving the Ubisoft titles that will be playable on PS5.”

So, what exactly is going on? A month or so ago, Sony revealed 10 PS4 titles that wouldn’t work via PS5’s backwards compatibility function. It was thought that these games were the only titles that outright wouldn’t work on the console, but Sony did advise players to test out games for themselves, as they may encounter unforeseen issues.

Could it be that Ubisoft’s own testing flagged up some issues, leading the company to label them as incompatible on PS5? Or are there more PS4 games that don’t work on PS5 than Sony originally let on.

Ubisoft is yet to replace its article with updated information, so it’s hard to tell. It would be a shame, though, to lose more PSVR titles playable on PS5. We already know DWVR and Robinson: The Journey won’t work on the new device. Not only that but PS5 versions of cross-generation games with PSVR support will also only support the headset via old PS4 editions.

That said Space Junkies, an online zero-gravity shooter, was already dead in the water, having ceased updates last year. Even if it does work on PS5, then, it won’t have much of a life there. Are you hoping to play either Bridge Crew or Werewolves within on PS5, though? Let us know in the comments below!