Ubisoft To Announce New VR Arcade Title With Zero Latency At Forward Event

Ubisoft’s next VR arcade title, again based on one of its existing IP, will be announced soon, and is exclusive to the Zero Latency platform.

The pair announced a collaboration for a new title arriving in 2021 earlier this week. Details are thin on the ground right now, but Zero Latency confirmed to Upload that the experience is based on one of Ubisoft’s existing IP and that the announcement trailer will be shown at an upcoming digital showcase from the publisher called Ubisoft Forward. The first of those events is scheduled to take place on July 12.

Zero Latency offers free-roaming VR arcade experiences for up to eight players. We last went hands-on with its offerings last year. The company has collaborated with different brands and IP before, but Ubisoft is certainly its most high-profile partner to date.

The publisher itself has long shown an interest in VR arcades, having released a handful of location-based titles set in the Assassin’s Creed universe among other experiences. No word on exactly which IP its latest experience will be based on, but Ubisoft is also rumored to be working on new entries in the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell franchises for home-based headsets, exclusively on Oculus. In September of last year, we reported that the company was hiring for a new ‘AAA’ VR game.

This offers an encouraging sign for the future of Zero Latency during an uncertain period for VR arcades. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen sites shut down for the past few months and it’s unclear how many can be expected to return. That hasn’t stopped announcements from coming, though; last week at our Upload VR Showcase Vertigo Arcades debuted a new game called Ghost Patrol.

For now you can sign up to learn more about the new Ubisoft VR arcade experience over on Zero Latency’s website. Which series would you want to see Ubisoft adapt for VR arcades? Let us know in the comments below!