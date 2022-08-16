Ultimechs Launches For Free On September 15 For Quest, PC VR & Pico

Resolution Games’ next title has a release date — Ultimechs launches September 15 on Quest 2, SteamVR and Pico platforms.

Announced late last year, Ultimechs will mix mechs and Rocket League to create a new competitive multiplayer VR title. Until recently, it was only confirmed for release on PC VR and other “major VR platforms.” Today, Resolution confirmed the game will also launch on Quest 2 and Pico devices.

Resolution also revealed that Ultimechs will adopt a free-to-play model, available as a free download with “no limits on play” on all release platforms. This will be supplemented by a seasonal battle pass system, the Ultimechs UltiPass, that will offer “new paint jobs and other cosmetic enhancements to make the mechs uniquely personalized.” Further details on UltiPass content and pricing will be made available before launch in September.

An Ultimechs Pre-Season Preview Weekend is also set to take place on August 25 – 28 on Steam, giving players the chance to compete across the weekend in 1v1 and 2v2 matches online. We’ve reached out to Resolution to confirm whether the preview weekend will be available on other platforms as well, but for now PC VR players can register for preview access over on the game’s Steam page.

Update: Resolution confirmed to UploadVR that the Pre-Season Preview Weekend will only be available through SteamVR.

The release announcement was also accompanied by a developer deep dive video, embedded above, showing off some new gameplay and discussing key mechanics like curved shots and positional planning.

Ultimechs will be available to demo on the show floor at Gamescom in Cologne later this month. We’ll be there to try it out along with a bunch of other upcoming VR titles — keep an eye out for impressions in a few weeks’ time.