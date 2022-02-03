Ultrawings 2 Impressions, Zenith Updates & Hideo Kojima In VR? – VR Gamescast

This week on the VR Gamescast: our thoughts on Ultrawings 2, and is Hideo Kojima working on a PSVR 2 game?

Jamie and Harry are back to discuss the week’s events and round up their thoughts on the latest releases. Join us at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK today where we’ll be kicking things off with news of a brand new VR game that we can’t talk about juuuuuust yet. Plus – is there any weight to the rumors that Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima is working with Sony’s mysterious PSVR 2 headset? We trace the creator’s history with the tech.

And then it’s onto the reviews. Our Zenith review is still very much in progress, but Harry weighs in with his impressions after spending some time with the game. We also take a look at this week’s big new release, Ultrawings 2. Is this a worthy follow-up to the original VR flight game? We’ll let you know.

The VR Gamescast goes online every Thursday 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK. If you don’t want to watch on YouTube you’ll also find us on podcast platforms of all shapes and sizes. See you next week!