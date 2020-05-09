Watch: Gorgeous VR Zombie Slayer Undead Citadel Returns In 9 Minute Clip

It’s been a good while since we’ve checked in on Undead Citadel from Dark Curry. But we just got a massive new gameplay video to pick apart.

Over nine minutes of footage from the VR zombie slayer can be found here. In Undead Citadel, players explore a medieval setting overrun with hordes of the undead. That means your only weapons are breakable swords and axes.

The new footage is actually taken from the start of the game, which we’ve seen a few times before, but Dark Curry is showing off some new updates. We could be wrong but combat looks a little more physical than it has in the past (when we played it at Gamescom a simple flick of the wrist could kill enemies). The game is still visually impressive, though, which is something that caught our attention when we first reported on Undead Citadel in early 2019.

We’ll echo other people’s comments though that maybe the game’s narration could maybe be a little less frequent. Clearly, it’s going for a humorous tone, but in these opening moments you’re barely given a moment to think before some sort of joke interrupts your train of thought and few lines hit their mark. Hopefully that will be a bit more balanced in the full game.

Either way, we’re looking forward to trying out the full game in the future. Will it measure up in a post-Saints & Sinners world? We’ll have to wait and see. Undead Citadel is due for release on PC VR and PSVR headsets. No word yet on a possible Quest launch, but we’ll keep an eye out.