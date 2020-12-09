Cubism, Phasmophobia And More Nominated At 2020 Unity Awards

A few VR games have been nominated in this year’s Unity Awards across several categories.

Unity is the most popular game engine used across various platforms, including VR. However, it can be used for much more than just video games too, and that’s reflected in the 18 varied categories for this year’s Unity Awards. Of course, only games that use the Unity game engine are eligible.

The nominees for the Unity Awards Best VR Game in 2020 are Cubism, Iron Man VR and The Under Presents. Cubism is a fantastic puzzle game on PC VR, Quest and Quest 2 that I absolutely fell in love with in my review earlier this year. It’s smart, easy to understand yet challenging. The Under Presents is a game that plays with live narrative and multiplayer interactions in a way that is truly unique to VR, and well worth checking out — though we should note that some of the live elements of the experience may no longer be active. And while Iron Man VR was marred by it’s loading screens, when you finally got into the game it was amazing to embody Tony Stark and Iron Man.

Meanwhile, co-operative ghost hunting game Phasmophobia, which offers optional VR support, is also nominated in the Best Multiplayer Game category, going up against Fall Guys, Crowfall and G.T.F.O..

Voting for the Unity Awards is now open — to vote, head over to www.awards.unity.com/2020. Which title are you giving your support for the best Unity VR game of 2020? Let us know in the comments below.