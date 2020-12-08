Hand-Tracking Air Guitar VR Game Unplugged Now Published By Vertigo Games, Coming Q3 2021

The developers of Arizona Sunshine and After the Fall, Vertigo Games, have slowly been expanding their publishing portfolio. In addition to several location-based VR arcade properties, A Fisherman’s Tale, and others, Vertigo Games is now adding Anotherway’s Unplugged to their publishing portfolio with a slated release window of Q3 2021.

If the name Unplugged sounds familiar, that’s because we’ve covered it before back in April of this year. Unplugged (working title) is a hand-tracking based air guitar VR music game for Oculus Quest. We’ve written about VR guitar games before, from Rock Band VR which uses an actual plastic guitar peripheral to Rocking Hero and Riff VR which both approximate movements using VR motion controllers, but Unplugged is pushing boundaries in other ways.

Since it’s a hand-tracking based game, precise finger placement is critical, but it will be challenging to accurately track quick movements and impossible to provide the tactile feedback of touching the instrument.

“What started out as a passion project seemed to grab the attention of many VR media and content creators, and we soon realized that the project had much potential and we needed a partner to help us bring it to life,” said Julia Casal, Producer at Anotherway, in a prepared statement. “By partnering with Vertigo Games we are able to scale up the project and pursue our ambitious goals. The experience has been wonderful so far and we are extremely motivated to start the journey of working on Unplugged along with them.”

Unplugged is currently slated for a Q3 2021 release, but there are no specific dates beyond that. Quest is not mentioned as the only target platform, but it’s the only hand-tracking headset we’ve seen the game played on thus far. Check out the game’s official website for more details.