Unplugged DLC Adds Muse, Slayer & Rob Zombie Next Week

Unplugged’s first official DLC pack arrives next week and adds Muse, Slayer and more to the setlist.

The Riff Pack arrives on April 14 for both the Quest and PC VR version of the game for $5.99. Included in the pack is Won’t Stand Down by Muse, South of Heaven by Slayer, Crow Killer Blues by Rob Zombie, and Standing in the Way of Control by Gossip. That’s four new tracks for essentially $6, then.

In a press release, Vertigo Games and Anotherway said that the DLC was the “first realization” of its plans to bring more music to the game, so expect more DLC in the future. A new Steel Panther song was also added to the game late last year, expanding on the existing setlist that includes Weezer, Ozzy Osbourne, Tenacious D and T. Rex among others.

We’re big fans of Unplugged (at least on Quest) at Upload, so it’s great to see the game getting more tracks. “Unplugged feels like the first proper app to take Quest’s hand tracking to a new conceptual and technical level,” we said in our review. “Even if you could hypothetically rework the game to support Touch controllers, doing so would defeat the point. At its core, Unplugged uses hand tracking as a way to fulfill a fantasy and bring to life something that previously only existed in your imagination.”

