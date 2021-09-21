Unplugged Hands-On: Weezer, Ozzy Osbourne & More Tested!

Related Posts
- Ozzy Osbourne, Weezer and Steel Panther's Satchel Join Unplugged
Ozzy Osbourne and Weezer are joining Unplugged! And the game's mentor? None other than Steel…
- Hands-On: Unplugged Works Better Than It Has Any Right To On Oculus Quest
We've played Unplugged... and it works! First hands-on and details right here!
- Hands-On With The VRGO Mini
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLmXHV3uAh4&feature=youtu.be
Jamie Feltham
Jamie has been covering the VR industry since 2014 having come from a gaming and technology background. While he loves games, he's most interested in experiential VR that explores narrative, human connection and other such themes. He's also the host of Upload's VR Showcases, which you should definitely watch.Twitter
Share This
Latest