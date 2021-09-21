Ozzy Osbourne, Weezer and Steel Panther’s Satchel Join Unplugged

Ozzy Osbourne and Weezer have been added to the roster for upcoming VR air guitar game, Unplugged, and Steel Panther’s Satchel is along for the ride too.

Satchel, who plays guitar in the eccentric glam rock band, will serve as your mentor in the game. He’ll teach you to play your first few tracks and guide you through some of Unplugged’s other features, like when a string breaks and you need to tune up mid-song. But don’t count on standard narration here. If you’re a Steel Panther fan or you’ve even just heard just a few of the band’s tracks you’ll probably know what to expect: profanities, innuendos and drug-fuelled anecdotes are the order of the day.

New Unplugged Songs Announced

The two new tracks, meanwhile, are Ozzy’s Flying High Again and Weezer’s immortal Blue Album hit, Say It Ain’t So. Both were featured in the preview build we got an exclusive look at today. Flying High Again lets you rip into solos while Say It Ain’t So demands some tougher chord changes. Both songs join the previously confirmed The Kids Aren’t Alright by The Offspring, with more tracks to come.

Still, this gives you a pretty good idea of the type of music and bands you can expect to see in Unplugged. The game uses hand-tracking to deliver a Guitar Hero-like experience without the need for a plastic guitar. It sounds ambitious but, based on what we’ve played so far, it works.

In fact, we’ll be revealing the full tracklist right here on Upload next week, and make sure to check back later this week when we announce the game’s release date too. Unplugged is coming to Oculus Quest and compatible PC VR headsets later in 2021.