Unplugged Is Touring Upload Access In September!

Stretch those fingers, practice your scales and perm your hair – Unplugged is our Upload Access game for September!

Anotherway’s ambitious VR air guitar game is coming soon and we’ve got much more to share all throughout this month. Coming to Oculus Quest and compatible PC VR headsets, Unplugged uses hand-tracking to let you rock out to some of your favorite tracks. Think of it as Guitar Hero in VR, just without the guitar. In fact, Guitar Hero designer Marcus Henderson is even signed up to work on the project.

You might’ve already seen the game at the last Upload VR Showcase in June, where we revealed that ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ by The Offspring would feature in the game. If you’re a metal or rock fan that’s been waiting for a VR game the offers more than EDM, this is one to watch out for.

We’ll be showing off much more of the game this month with Henderson’s help, including an in-depth look at how it works, a full interview about designing the experience and some big headlines. Yep, we’ll be revealing the release date and a full tracklist as well as getting hands-on with the game (if that’s even possible). And, of course, we’ll be jumping into our VR studio with Henderson live so he can answer some of your questions too.

Check out the full schedule below and make sure to let us know what you’re hoping to see this month.