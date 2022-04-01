Unplugged Has ‘Heavy Plans’ For New Music, Air Triangle Available This Week

Unplugged’s hilarious April Fools gag isn’t just for April Fools; you really can use the Air Traingle for this week only.

The new instrument is being added into the Quest and PC VR builds of the game until April 7. It’s completely free to try and comes with an untitled bonus track (no, you sadly can’t use the triangle to play The Kids Aren’t Alright). Check it out in the trailer below.

Beyond the traingle, Vertigo Games and Anotherway say via a press release that there are “heavy plans” to expand Unplugged’s catalogue of songs in the future, presumably with actual DLC for the base game that you can keep and not just silly things to hit with a baton.

We think the core game, which uses hand-tracking to replicate the Guitar Hero experience, is a hit and it’s already seen a new Steel Panther song added to the line-up. With the right DLC choices, not to mention further additions to features and improvements to hand-tracking, it could go even further.

Are you going to be trying out Unplugged’s Air Triangle this week? And what DLC tracks would you like to see added in the future? Let us know in the comments below!