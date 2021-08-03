Unrevealed PSVR 2 Specs Make Headset Look ‘Even Better’ – Report

Yet unrevealed PSVR 2 specs will push the headset even further beyond what we already know about it, according to the Digital Foundry team.

In May, UploadVR revealed the first specs for the upcoming PS5-compatible device, confirming a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye) and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering among other features. But, according to gaming tech experts, Digital Foundry, there are yet more specs to be revealed that make it look “even better” than what’s already been outlined.

New PSVR 2 Specs Incoming?

The team’s Richard Leadbetter alluded to as much in the most recent installment of the Digital Foundry podcast (embedded below). “One thing I think that is kind of heartening is Sony is doing PSVR 2 for the PlayStation 5,” Leadbetter said. “We’ve seen some leaked specs and it looks good. We’ve seen some other specs which haven’t been leaked which make it look even better.”

To be clear, Leadbetter’s comments didn’t seem to contradict our previous report but instead refer to specs that haven’t yet been revealed.

Digital Foundry didn’t name any sources for its information, though the team has a respected reputation within the gaming industry for its technical and accurate reporting.

Given our past report detailed resolution and features like haptic feedback within the headset itself, it’ll be interesting to see what other specs Digital Foundry could be referring to. There are still traditional specs like the field of view (FOV) to find out about and, speaking purely speculatively, we’re hoping to see other features for the device like potential optional wireless support.

The PS5 VR headset — which doesn’t yet have an official name — won’t be releasing in 2021. We’re still hopeful we might actually see the headset this year, though.

What unrevealed PSVR 2 specs are you hoping to hear about? Let us know in the comments below!