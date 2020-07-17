Until You Fall Cross Buy Confirmed For Quest Launch

Holding out hope for Until You Fall cross buy support? We’ve got good news.

Developer Schell Games just confirmed that, if you pick up the Quest version of its rougelike sword fighter this fall, you’ll get the Rift version at no extra cost, and vice versa. With that in mind, you might want to be on the lookout for any potential sales on the game between now and Quest launch. Take note you’ll have to buy the game from the Oculus Rift store and not Steam; cross buy isn’t supported on that platform.

Schell confirmed the news over on Twitter this week. We don’t have an exact release date for the Quest version yet, but the Fall launch window means it’s at least a few months out yet.

We also know that Until You Fall is coming to PSVR this Fall, too. Hopefully that means the game is about to graduate from its Early Access phase and we can bring you a full review in the near future, too. We’ve already got impressions of the game’s Early Access. “The replayable rogue-lite elements help keep things fresh and all of the various weapons and augmentations ensure a sense of progression, but it does still feel a bit shallow overall,” David Jagneaux said. “I’m excited to see what all gets added while Schell Games spend the next several months finalizing it in Early Access on Steam.”

Elsewhere, Schell games just launched HistoryMaker VR, a new educational VR app that teaches you about different historical figures. There’s less murder in this. Well, less interactive murder, anyways.