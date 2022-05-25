Until You Fall Collaboration Coming To Drums Rock This Week

VR drumming game Drums Rock is getting a collaboration with Schell Games’ Until You Fall this week.

A free update for the game will add a cover version of Kneon Knightmare from Until You Fall’s soundtrack. It’ll be a heavier take on the track in step with the rest of the game’s tracklist and also include several cosmetic overhauls such as a drum set inspired by the game, sticks in the shape of blades and hands identical to those of the player character in Until You Fall.

Check out the track itself in the video below.

Drums Rock Meets Until You Fall

Drums Rock is akin to using the drum kit peripheral in Rock Band and later Guitar Hero games; notes stream towards you and you have to match them to the corresponding instrument by hitting it on time. The only difference is that, with this being VR, you don’t actually have a plastic kit yourself.

Until You Fall, meanwhile, is Schell’s roguelite action game in which you take on runs of a dungeon, facing down monsters with swords. To this day it remains one of our favorite VR games and sits on our list of the 25 best VR games out there.

This isn’t the first collaboration between two VR developers we’ve seen. Earlier this month Resolution Games announced it was teaming up with Fast Travel Games to bring weapons from the latter’s debut title, Apex Construct, over to Blaston.

Currently the game's available on Quest via App Lab.