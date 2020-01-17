Try Until You Fall For Free On Oculus Rift This Weekend

Until You Fall, the melee combat-based game with rogue-lite elements from Schell Games, is available to try for free on the Oculus Store for Rift owners this weekend.

Starting today, Friday January 17, the free period lasts until midnight PST on Sunday January 19, giving you a solid 3 days to try out the game as much as you want. Until You Fall is still in early access, but usually retails for around $20, so if you were at all unsure but had the game on your radar, this is a great opportunity to give it a try before you (potentially) buy.

We reviewed Until You Fall midway through last year, and while keeping in mind that it was still in early access (and therefore withholding a final judgment and score), we were still impressed overall. The VR title is the second from Schell Games, who previously developed the puzzle game I Expect You To Die. Until You Fall is a quite a change in tone from the studio’s first game, going from an escape room-esque puzzle game to hacking and slashing enemies in the name of glory.

The game is scheduled to leave early access at some point this year. It is currently only available on PC VR, and the free weekend is available on the Oculus Store for Rift users only. However, Schell Games previously stated that they’re also looking to bring the game to PSVR and the Oculus Quest later this year as well.

Will you be checking out Until You Fall this weekend on the Rift? Or have you tried the game already? Let us know what you think in the comments below.