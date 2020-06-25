Until You Fall Exits PC Early Access And Launches For PSVR And Quest This Fall

After almost a year in Early Access on PC, sword-fighting roguelike Until You Fall is launching its 1.0 version and hitting PSVR and Quest this Fall.

Watch some gameplay of what the game was like when it first hit PC Early Access back in August 2019:

This update and new platform launch will include performance improvements, an achievement system, balancing fixes, and quality of life improvements. For the most part, the game is already feature and content complete on PC so this sounds like more of a polish phase to prep for the Quest / PSVR release.

“We develop experiences we’re passionate about at Schell Games, with the goal of continuing to delight players through continuous improvements to our games,” said Jesse Schell, CEO of Schell Games, in a prepared statement. “In the case of Until You Fall, one of the most frequent requests we’ve received is to make the game available on more headsets. So, we are absolutely thrilled to bring the latest, most refined version of Until You Fall to more platforms with the hope of reaching new fans who can soon experience this robust VR hack-and-slash roguelite. Current players won’t be disappointed either. The addition of achievements and quality of life updates will keep them playing again and again.”

This game in particular is a great one to have coming to Quest finally because, even though combat takes place entirely in front of you with its intricate parrying and weapon upgrade system, swinging and moving to the flow of battle with a wire present always made me just a bit paranoid. That won’t be the case on Quest.

I was a fan of Until You Fall in my Early Access PC impressions, but worried about its depth. Now that a full release is coming in just a few months, we’ll re-assess and finalize our review based on the launch version once we get the chance to try it out.

There’s no date yet, but expect to see Until You Fall slashing its way onto Quest and PSVR, as well as hitting version 1.0 on PC, later this Fall.