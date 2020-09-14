Until You Fall Quest & PSVR Release Date Confirmed

Sword-fighting rogue-lite Until You Fall is slashing its way onto Oculus Quest and PSVR headsets on September 29.

Until You Fall is the next VR title from Schell Games, the studio behind I Expect You To Die. The release date for PSVR was announced last week on the PlayStation blog, but it’s the same date for Quest too.

The game released for PC VR in early access on Steam last year, which David reviewed at the time. Here’s an excerpt of what he had to say:

In Until You Fall you play as the last remaining Rune Knight that’s tasked with fighting back horrendous monsters and powerful villains that are now crawling across the once wondrous land of Rokar. You can still see the remnants of a previously beautiful world in the aesthetics and designs, but it’s all tainted by twisted creatures that lunge at you at any available opportunity. Leveraging some rogue-lite influences, every time you die in battle in Until You Fall, you rise again ready to return to the fray. Each time the levels are slightly altered (enemy placement and variety shifts and the available upgrade options are different) which encourages replayability.

David noted that the visuals were great and enjoyed the rogue-lite elements, but ultimately held off his final verdict for the full release.

We’ve known for a while that a full release for PC VR, Quest and PSVR was on the cards for this fall. We had assumed that these ports would arrive when the full version of the game came to PC, but Schell only says that the 1.0 version will be coming to PC ‘soon’. How soon, remains to be seen.