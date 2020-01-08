20 Upcoming Oculus Rift And Link Games We Can’t Wait To Play In 2020

What upcoming Oculus Rift games are there to look forward to this year? What about Oculus Link titles for Quest? Read on to find out!

With Rift refreshed to Rift S in 2019 and Quest adding support for play Rift content via Link, 2020 is a big year for Facebook’s PC VR efforts. Oculus Studios continues to pump out polished exclusive titles but, as we all know, a certain other company is developing easily the biggest Rift game of the year. So let’s take a look at just some of the titles you should keep an eye out for.

Note that this list contains a mix of games appearing on both the Oculus Store and SteamVR.

Upcoming Oculus Rift Games

After The Fall – TBA

Vertigo Games’ full follow-up to Arizona Sunshine has been years in the making, but 2020 will be the year After The Fall steps out of the shadows. This polished, pretty zombie VR shooter offers co-op play, a sprawling set of missions and a frozen wasteland to explore. We’re looking forward to massive boss encounters and social interactions in the game’s hub environment.

Space Channel 5 VR – Spring 2020

The long-dormant Space Channel 5 series returns with this VR remake that has you dancing on to defeat a fleet of invading aliens. It’s a strangely fitting return for the series that will revolutionize its rhythm-based gameplay. If you’re a fan of the likes of Dance Central VR, then you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for this one.

Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond – TBA

In many ways, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond feels like a sort of homecoming. It’s been eight years since we last saw an entry in the franchise, for example, and some series alumni at Respawn Entertainment are working on this VR exclusive edition. In fact, Respawn is behind some of the biggest and best shooters of the last seven years, so expect this to be a step up for the genre. At the very least, it should be one of your most anticipated Oculus Rift games for 2020.

Down The Rabbit Hole – Early 2020

Down The Rabbit Hole’s hotpot mix of different storytelling styles and gameplay elements promises one of the most experimental VR experiences of the year. Set in the world of Wonderland (though, notably, not starring Alice herself), you play as a young girl that makes her way through a series of scenes, solving puzzles and meeting crazy characters. The game mixes third and first-person sections with curious invention.

Half-Life: Alyx – March 2020

Here it is, the big one. After years of rumors and speculation, we finally know that Half-Life VR is real. The first game in the series in well over ten years will bridge the gap between Half-Life 1 and 2, casting players as Alyx, no longer confined to sidekick status. The one trailer we’ve seen thus far promises a fully interactive world to explore, bar-raising visuals and lots of familiar faces (and face-eating monsters) in VR. This is surely at the top of everyone’s list.

Lonn – TBA

Boneworks and Half-Life aren’t the only VR games with full campaigns putting physics front and center of their design. Lonn is a very promising cyberpunk-style action title from SixSense Studios. You play as a former bounty hunter taking on an evil mega-corporation. With a trusty sword at your side and powers of telekinesis, Lonn looks like it could deliver in spades.

Crunch Element – Early Access In 2020

2020 not looking explosive enough for you? Then best check out Crunch Element, an infiltration-based shooter in which every wall is destructible. Scout out your surroundings, make your plan and then go loud in the loudest sense possible. Crunch Element looks like it will deliver simple sandbox thrills, and we can’t really argue with that.

Low-Fi – TBA

The developer of Technolust is back with another highly compelling sci-fi VR showcase. Low-Fi likes to think of itself as more simulation than game, allowing players to explore a Blade Runner-style metropolis, living the life you choose. From flying cars to rainy streets, we can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the game’s highly-detailed world.

Population One – TBA

Population One has taken a little longer to get out the gate than we were expecting, but we’re still hopeful for a full release in 2020. This is perhaps the most promising attempt yet at mashing VR with the battle royale genre and, even though the craze surrounding the last man standing style of play has subsided a little, Population One could well reinvigorate it for headsets. The game promises liberating traversal and, of course, plenty of ‘splosions.

Phantom: Covert Ops – TBA

Phantom’s premise might seem initially ridiculous but the game actually offers a very considered, thoughtful take on VR stealth. You infiltrate enemy bases by water, wading through rivers in a kayak. The seat-based gameplay, paired with paddling traversal, make for incredibly immersive sneaking, though questions remain over the kind of mission variety and enemy AI to hold the experience up. Still, this is easily one of our most anticipated upcoming Oculus Rift games.

Lone Echo 2 – TBA

While Echo VR has kept us busy since the launch of Lone Echo, we’re desperate to catch up with Jack and Olivia. The original Lone Echo was a revelation for VR immersion, locomotion and storytelling, but it left a lot of room for expansion. We’re hoping this sequel spins an epic yarn that brings us closer to these two characters. Of course, we’re expecting top-notch visuals too, making this one of our most anticipated upcoming Oculus Rift games for 2020.

Tarzan VR – TBA

Primordian developer Stonepunk Studios was a perfect choice for a Tarzan VR game. Dense jungles and primal combat are just what the doctor ordered here. Add in some vine-swinging, a lush art style and the promise of getting up close and personal with some exotic marvels, and we’re keeping a keen eye on this one.

Predator VR – TBA

Based off of the VR arcade release with new features, Predator VR promises the chance to hunt or be hunted by the iconic alien. In the game’s single-player campaign you’ll play as a soldier trying to survive a cruel game of cat and mouse, whereas a multiplayer offering lets you step into the shoes of the beast itself.

Pixel Ripped 1995 – Spring 2020

Following on from the success of the original game, Pixel Ripped continues on with its episodic series paying tribute to classic gaming. In 1995 we move into an era of 16-bit excellence, in which we’ll once again have to balance our gaming addictions with, well, making sure people don’t get in the way. We can’t wait to see what new ideas await us in Pixel Ripped 1995.

The Room VR: A Dark Matter – Early 2020

Fireproof Games’ The Room series made a name for itself on mobile devices by creating puzzles that truly consider the nature of the platform. Innovative interactions make The Room one of the most popular series for phones and tablets. We’re hoping Fireproof brings that same level of invention to the series’ VR debut, which offers a full story with detailed environments and puzzles on a scale the series hasn’t yet seen.

Solaris: Offworld Combat – TBA

First Contact Entertainment made a name for itself with 2018’s seminal online shooter, Firewall: Zero Hour. That game offered a mix of arcade action with tactical realism, going on to become one of PSVR’s best titles. For its next title, First Contact is leaning into the arena shooter genre with a fast-paced action game. We’re still yet to see a lot of Solaris, but what we know about it really excites us, making it one of our most anticipated upcoming PSVR games.

The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners – Q3 2020

Zombie shooters are a dime a dozen on VR platforms, but The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is hoping to stand out with a sharp level of polish and focus on storytelling. Set in the ruins of New Orleans, you take the fight to hordes of gory walkers, managing inventory supplies and securing stealth kills as you go. Archangel developer Skydance Interactive has been working on this for a while, so we have high expectations.

The Walking Dead: Onslaught – TBA

Yep, you read that right. There are not one but two Walking Dead VR shooters on the way in 2020, somehow. But, whereas Saints & Sinners focuses on a new area of the universe, Onslaught — developed by Creed and Westworld VR developer Survios — ties into the ongoing TV show. An all-new story casts you as famous characters from the franchise, including Rick Grimes. Seeing which game comes out on top will be interesting for sure.

The Wizards: Dark Times – TBA

The original Wizards game was a visual treat and fun to play, though undeniably limited in scope. For this standalone expansion, developer Carbon is going all out with a single-player campaign, new gesture-based spells and enemies to fight. There’s lots of spell-casting VR games out there, but Dark Times promises to be one of the biggest yet.

Vertigo 2 – TBA

Last year’s Vertigo 2 demo suggested developer Zulubo Productions was making great strides with this sequel. Half-Life-esque combat and exploration pays tribute to its inspirations with plenty of parody, but the game’s arsenal is genuinely fun to use. With a remaster of the first game also on the way, it’s set to be a very good year for Vertigo.

—

What do you think of our list of upcoming Oculus Rift games? Are there any you think we missed? Let us know in the comments below!