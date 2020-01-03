19 Upcoming PSVR Games We Can’t Wait To Play In 2020

Looking for upcoming PSVR games to play in 2020? Look no further.

Sony’s first VR headset is entering what’s likely to be its twilight year, given that the PS5 is set for release this holiday season. But it looks like the headset is going out with a bang, with a bunch of top-tier titles to look forward over the next 12 months.

Some of these games are ready to pre-order on the PlayStation Store already, but make sure to look out for disc-based releases too.

Upcoming PSVR Games In 2020

Gorn – TBA

Hot off the back of earning a spot in our 2019 awards nominations, Gorn is due for release on PSVR in 2020. The bloody gladiator game had been hoping to make it out by late 2019 but obviously that didn’t quite happen. Still, we can rest assured that developer Free Lives is taking its time to make sure this hilariously slapstick, brilliantly violent beat ’em up is as good as it can be on the platform.

Paper Beast – Early 2020

Another World developer Éric Chahi takes his first steps into the weird and wonderful world of VR with this equally explorative adventure. Paper Beast has its own virtual ecosystem, set in a fascinating world of papercraft animals. You’re free to immerse yourself in a wondrous environment, interacting with creatures and investigating a seismic shift in their reality. Paper Beast promises to be an entirely unique type of PSVR game.

After The Fall – TBA

Vertigo Games’ full follow-up to Arizona Sunshine has been years in the making, but 2020 will be the year After The Fall steps out of the shadows. This polished, pretty zombie VR shooter offers co-op play, a sprawling set of missions and a frozen wasteland to explore. We’re looking forward to massive boss encounters and social interactions in the game’s hub environment.

Space Channel 5 VR – Spring 2020

The long-dormant Space Channel 5 series returns with this VR remake that has you dancing on to defeat a fleet of invading aliens. It’s a strangely fitting return for the series that will revolutionize its rhythm-based gameplay. If you’re a fan of the likes of Dance Central VR, then you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for this one.

Iron Man VR – February 28th

Possibly the biggest PSVR release on track for 2020, Iron Man VR is promising a full, multi-hour adventure in which we don the iconic armor. Developer Camouflaj is promising an all-new story that will let us play as both Iron Man and Tony Stark. Most importantly, though, the studio has come up with a winning control scheme that allows for full 360 play in VR. Iron Man VR has to be on your list for upcoming PSVR games in 2020.

Eclipse: Edge Of Light – Early 2020

Now that Google’s Daydream platform is basically done and dusted, we can confidently crown Eclipse: Edge Of Light as the best game to ever grace its store. Thankfully, developer White Elk is finally bringing the experience to other platforms in 2020. Eclipse is a moody, atmospheric piece of sci-fi exploration, with smooth controls, fascinating sites and an earnest sense of discovery. We can’t wait to dive back into it on more advanced headsets.

Dreams – Main Game February 14, PSVR Support TBA

After countless years of anticipation, the full version of Media Molecule’s Dreams is finally touching down on PS4 on February 14. Sadly, the long-promised PSVR support won’t be available at launch, but we’re assured the team is definitely working on it. Over the course of its Early Access, Dreams has proven to be an incredibly versatile tool, capable of making amazing games. The prospect of bringing all of that to VR makes this one of our most anticipated upcoming PSVR games.

Down The Rabbit Hole – Early 2020

Down The Rabbit Hole’s hotpot mix of different storytelling styles and gameplay elements promises one of the most experimental VR experiences of the year. Set in the world of Wonderland (though, notably, not starring Alice herself), you play as a young girl that makes her way through a series of scenes, solving puzzles and meeting crazy characters. The game mixes third and first-person sections with curious invention.

Humanity

Everything Tetsuya Mizuguchi touches seems to turn to VR gold. The pulsey delights of Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect remain some of the best experiences you can have in PSVR. But Humanity looks like something completely different, promising to explore the nature of humankind by depicting vasts crowds that pack environments full. What we actually do in Humanity remains a mystery, but that question makes this one of our most anticipated upcoming PSVR games.

Pixel Ripped 1995 – Spring 2020

Following on from the success of the original game, Pixel Ripped continues on with its episodic series paying tribute to classic gaming. In 1995 we move into an era of 16-bit excellence, in which we’ll once again have to balance our gaming addictions with, well, making sure people don’t get in the way. We can’t wait to see what new ideas await us in Pixel Ripped 1995.

The Room VR: A Dark Matter – Early 2020

Fireproof Games’ The Room series made a name for itself on mobile devices by creating puzzles that truly consider the nature of the platform. Innovative interactions make The Room one of the most popular series for phones and tablets. We’re hoping Fireproof brings that same level of invention to the series’ VR debut, which offers a full story with detailed environments and puzzles on a scale the series hasn’t yet seen.

Solaris: Offworld Combat – TBA

First Contact Entertainment made a name for itself with 2018’s seminal online shooter, Firewall: Zero Hour. That game offered a mix of arcade action with tactical realism, going on to become one of PSVR’s best titles. For its next title, First Contact is leaning into the arena shooter genre with a fast-paced action game. We’re still yet to see a lot of Solaris, but what we know about it really excites us, making it one of our most anticipated upcoming PSVR games.

The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners – Q3 2020

Zombie shooters are a dime a dozen on VR platforms, but The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is hoping to stand out with a sharp level of polish and focus on storytelling. Set in the ruins of New Orleans, you take the fight to hordes of gory walkers, managing inventory supplies and securing stealth kills as you go. Archangel developer Skydance Interactive has been working on this for a while, so we have high expectations.

The Walking Dead: Onslaught – TBA

Yep, you read that right. There are not one but two Walking Dead VR shooters on the way in 2020, somehow. But, whereas Saints & Sinners focuses on a new area of the universe, Onslaught — developed by Creed and Westworld VR developer Survios — ties into the ongoing TV show. An all-new story casts you as famous characters from the franchise, including Rick Grimes. Seeing which game comes out on top will be interesting for sure.

Star Child – TBA

Years on from reveal and Star Child remains an enigma. Lucky’s Tale developer Playful introduced the game at E3 2017 and even released a demo later that year, but since then all we’ve heard is denials that the game is canceled. The last time we heard that it was December 2018. Will 2020 be the year this intriguing 2.5D platformer emerges from the shadows?

Sony London’s Unannounced VR Game – TBA

Sony London is arguably the biggest developer working in VR today, having recently released the blockbuster shooter, Blood & Truth. Not long after that game’s release, we spotted job listings confirming that the developer is working on its next game. In truth, it’s probably quite unlikely this will release in 2020, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that we’ll at least learn more about it.

Sony North West’s Unannounced VR Game – TBA

But Sony London isn’t the only UK-based developer Sony has working on VR. In the city of Manchester, a brand new developer has been secretly toiling away on another PSVR title for some time now. Sony first assembled this team years ago, so we expect it’s deep into the development of a new project at this point in time. Perhaps we might even see it this year? Fingers are firmly crossed.

