How To Check For Updates And Manually Update Your Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest update system works a bit differently to normal operating system updates that you’re used to with other devices. We’ve put together this guide to clearly explain when and how you’re able to update your Oculus Quest to receive new firmware builds and the latest features.

With most modern day electronics, updates become available at a certain date and then everyone can choose to immediately update to the latest version or wait until their device updates the software automatically. However, the Oculus Quest system updates work a bit differently.

Facebook rolls out Oculus Quest updates gradually, meaning not all users receive the software straight away. The software will begin to roll out from a certain date, after which some users will find their headsets have automatically updated or they will be able to manually start the update process themselves.

For some users, this can happen instantly and for others, it can take a week or even longer. There’s really no telling exactly when a Quest software update will be available to you – as far as we can tell, it seems to be entirely random.

However, there are a couple of steps you can take to check which software version your Quest is running and ensure that you install updates as soon as they’re available to you.

Checking Your Software Version

Sometimes, if you’re not savvy with Oculus Quest firmware changes, you might not be able to tell what software version your Quest is currently running. To check your Quest’s software version:

1. Click ‘Settings’ on the bottom navigation bar on your Oculus Quest

2. Click on the ‘See All’ button on the navigation bar. This will bring up the full menu.

3. Locate and click on the the ‘About’ tab.

4. The first item listed in the ‘About’ tab will be your software version (for example, V15).

To check if this is the latest version available, go take a look at the Oculus Release Notes page. On the page, Oculus will list the version number of the latest Oculus Quest software release (for example, build 15).

If the build number matches the software version number on your Quest (for example, build 15 on the Release Notes matching V15 listed in your Quest settings menu), then your Quest is up to date.

If the build number is lower or out of date compared to your Quest, you might be able to manually update (see below). If not, then the latest firmware update is likely just not available to you yet, as per the gradual rollout system.

Automatic Updates

If your Quest firmware version matches the latest build listed in the release notes, then your Quest probably automatically updated the firmware itself. The Quest will do this automatically when not in use and in standby mode (the default ‘sleep’ mode when you just quick press the off button on the side of the Quest).

If you want Quest to update itself whenever possible, without any manual input, then your best bet is to ensure it has enough charge while in standby mode and not in use. If you’re Quest is running low on battery, you can just leave it plugged in while on standby as well. Given your Quest probably needs a certain minimum amount of battery power to update in the background, this isn’t a bad practice to keep up in general.

You Quest will not update automatically if it is fully powered down (by holding down the power button and selecting ‘Shut Off’) when not in use.

Checking For Manual Updates

While the Quest should automatically update shortly after a software update is made available to you, it is possible to check for updates manual before the Quest has a chance to automatically update.

In some cases, you might find that an update is available to you before the Quest started the automatic process. This will allow you to install the update instantly and ensure you don’t have to wait fo the Quest to decide to start the process on its own.

To do this:

1. Click ‘Settings’ on the bottom navigation bar on your Oculus Quest

2. Click on the ‘See All’ button on the navigation bar. This will bring up the full menu.

3. Locate and click on the the ‘About’ tab.

4. Across from your software version listed at the top, a button on the right should appear.

5. The button will check for updates and then either say ‘No Updates Available’ or ‘Update Available’

6. If an update is available, you will be able to start downloading it.

7. When the download is finished, your Quest should automatically restart and install the software update.

If no updates are available, you will sadly just have to continue waiting and checking for updates periodically. There’s no telling when an update will be made available to you.

Do you have any questions about Oculus Quest software updates and the update process? Chuck them down in the comments below.