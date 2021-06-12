Upload VR Showcase 2021: Everything Announced

Whew, that was quite a ride. The Upload VR Showcase 2021 is now over!

Need a recap? You’ve come to the right place.

Below is every announcement, reveal and trailer we debuted at this year’s show. Of course, if you want to watch the full thing in its entirety that’s above too.

– PSVR Exclusive Fracked Debuts Explosive New Gameplay Clip

– Larcenauts Lays Out Future Roadmap, Introduces VOD In New Trailer

– Waltz of the Wizard: Natural Magic Releases July 6th

– Song In The Smoke – Watch The 9-Minute Making Of The VR Survival Game

– New Trailer For Noir Combat Rhythm Game Against

– New Unplugged Gameplay Reveals Offspring Track, Fall Launch For Quest, SteamVR

– Sam & Max Creator Steve Purcell Will Voice A Character In New VR Game, Trailer Here

– In Da Hoop! Releases On Quest With Hand Tracking, New Trailer Debut

– Pistol Whip Style System Adds Bullet Hell & Deep Customization

– Rhythm Of The Universe: Ionia Launches Q3 2021, Supporting Wildlife Warriors

– I Expect You To Die 2 Releases This Summer

– Traffic Jams Arrives On PSVR In August

– Watch VR Survival Game Green Hell In Action

– After The Fall Shows Plenty Of New Gameplay In New Dev Diary

– Demeo Realm Of The Rat King Launches Later This Month

– See Sniper Elite VR’s X-Ray Kill Cam In Action

– Nerf Ultimate Championship Arrives On Oculus Quest In 2022

– A Township Tale Brings Co-Op VR Fantasy To Oculus Quest In July

What was your favorite moment of the show? Let us know in the comments below!