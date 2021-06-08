Upload VR Showcase 2021: How to Watch, What to Expect

The Upload VR Showcase is back following two years of incredible VR announcements and reveals! Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s VR gaming show.

What is the Upload VR Showcase?

Our VR Showcases are a big celebration of what’s to come for VR content – new trailers, some game reveals and fresh looks at some of your most anticipated titles. Think of it like a Nintendo Direct… for VR!

When is the Upload VR Showcase 2021?

June 12 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST

Where can I watch Upload VR Showcase 2021?

Upload VR Showcase will be live on YouTube – we’ll post it right here as soon as it’s up!

We are also proud partners with IGN during its Summer of Gaming event, meaning you can watch it on any of their streaming platforms at the same time.

Which games are going to be in it?

Here are just some of the games and studios joining us this year:

A Township Tale

After The Fall

More from Vertigo Games

Resolution Games

nDreams

More from Pistol Whip

We’ll also be reporting on each announcement right here on UploadVR.com so you won’t miss out on anything.

What are some previous announcements from past Upload VR Showcases?

We’ve had some incredible announcements and reveals in our Summer and Winter shows since 2019 when it all started as the E3 VR Showcase!

They include: