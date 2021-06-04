Upload VR Showcase Returns June 12 – New VR Trailers And Reveals!

You’ve been asking and, yes, we can finally confirm – the Upload VR Showcase returns on June 12, 3pm PT.

Yup, E3 is about to get up and running and events are being scheduled throughout the summer, and VR won’t be missing out on the fun. But, wait, what’s an Upload VR Showcase?

I’m glad you asked. Our VR Showcases are a big celebration of what’s to come for VR content – new trailers, some game reveals and fresh looks at some of your most anticipated titles. Think of it like a Nintendo Direct… for VR!

We’ll have plenty of new content to share across all platforms this year. So if you’re a fan of Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR or PC VR headsets you’ll want to make sure you tune in. We’ll be live right here on the site, over on our YouTube channel and we’re happy to confirm that we’ve once again partnered with IGN to stream the show as part of the Summer of Gaming event too!

So be back here June 12, 3pm PT/6pm ET/11pm UK for nearly an hour of VR goodness! We can’t wait to see you.