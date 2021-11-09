Upload VR Showcase Returns December 2

Rejoice! Another hearty dose of VR gaming news, reveals and more is heading your way soon.

That’s right, the Upload VR Showcase is back on December 2nd.

Upload VR Showcase Returns

Hopefully you caught our summer show, in which we announced games like Nerf Ultimate Championship and revealed titles like A Township Tale were coming to Oculus Quest. We’ll have a lot more to share this time around, including some of the titles we spotlighted last summer and, of course, a few surprises for you all too.

This will be our fifth showcase (!) and it couldn’t be happening at a better time. 2022 is going to be a huge year for the VR industry and we’re proud to present some of the titles you can look forward to playing next year.

Make sure to check out our showcase from June below if you want an idea an what to expect.

We’ll have final timing details for you closer to the show but, for now, make a note in your diaries and mark up those calendars – you won’t want to miss this one.