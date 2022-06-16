Upload VR Showcase Round-Up, Mothergunship: Forge Impressions – VR Gamescast

It’s time for another VR Gamescast with Jamie and Harry!

This week we’re back to recap last week’s Upload VR Showcase. We featured more new game reveals than ever before, so we’re going through a list of the biggest reveals including games like Killer Frequency, Gambit, What The Bat and new gameplay from Among Us VR. What were your favorite reveals from the show? Let us know in the comments below!

There’s also a lot of reviews to get through. We’re circling back to The Last Clockwinder after its launch earlier this month. Is this a VR puzzle game you have to check out? We also catch up with the new PC VR port of Green Hell and compared it to last April’s Quest version. Finally, we talk about Mothergunship: Forge. Is this crazy new VR shooter ready to tackle the VR greats? We weigh in.

The VR Gamescast goes live every Thursday covering the week’s headlines and reviews. Join us either on YouTube or the podcast service of your choice.