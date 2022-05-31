Upload VR Showcase Returns June 9, 8am PT

Yup, you read that right: the Upload VR Showcase returns to your screen on June 9 at 8am PT/11am ET/4pm UK!

It wouldn’t be summer without our bi-annual show stopping by to fill you in on all the latest with VR gaming. We’ll be back with a whole host of new game reveals, trailers and gameplay for titles coming across the wide spectrum of VR headsets. We’ll be live both on our own YouTube channel and as a part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming line-up.

What to expect this year? Well, we won’t spoil much for now, but we will say we have possibly the most new game reveals we’ve ever featured at a showcase, including some from companies yet to release VR games. You can also expect plenty of the industry’s best and brightest returning to show off the latest looks at their games.

This summer features headline sponsorship from Fast Travel Games and additional sponsorship from Owlchemy Labs, World of Mechs, Vertigo Games, Incuvo and Kiwi Designs as well as support from Pixelity. Need more info? Then make sure to head over to our brand new showcase page to learn more about the event and our sponsors!

That’s all for now but make sure to mark your calendars; on June 9 2022, the Upload VR Showcase is back with its biggest and best show yet. We can’t wait to see you.