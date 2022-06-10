Upload VR Showcase Summer 2022: Everything Announced

Missed out on our Upload VR Showcase yesterday? No problem, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s our comprehensive list of everything announced at this year’s Upload VR Showcase.

That’s right, Quill is coming to Quest 2 very soon. More details here.

Zenith: Celestial Throne Update – Release Date & New Trailer

The Celestial Throne update releases June 16. Check out the new trailer above and more details here.

The developers behind Synth Rider are back with a new title in the works – Final Fury. More details here.

Plus, we got a new gameplay overview trailer. More details here.

Heavy metal fans rejoice – the Pantera pack is here. More details here.

The latest look at upcoming adventure VR game from Tokyo-based MyDearest. More details here.

A new game from the studio that brought you Warplanes: WW1 Fights and Warplanes: Battles over Pacific. More details here.

A fantastic mixed reality trailer and our best look yet at The Twilight Zone VR, coming July 14. More details here.

PathCraft is coming to VR headsets, from DevilCrow and Vertigo Games. More details here.

A collaboration with the Hellfest Festival, Ragnarock’s latest DLC is available now. More details here.

The upcoming horror VR title from Wanadev is confirmed for a Quest 2 release later this year. More details here.

This creepy new VR horror game has a lo-fi style and is set to release on PC VR early next year. More details here.

Developed by Mixed Realms and published by Vertigo Games, this gory VR combat game is now confirmed for release on Quest 2, along with PC VR, next year. More details here.

Releasing for Quest 2 and PC VR, equip two baseball bats and do absolutely anything besides play a game of baseball later this year. More details here.

This upcoming multiplayer VR release from Fast Travel Games and Trebuchet will make its way to Quest 2 and SteamVR later this year. More details here.

A story-focused and profanity-laden trailer showed a first glimpse at in-game footage of the upcoming multiplayer shooter Gambit. More details here.

A new trailer for Among Us VR gave us a better look at how the game will translate into VR. More info here.

This is the first VR game from Worms studio Team 17, coming to Quest 2. More details here.

A new launch trailed debuted at the showcase to coincide with the launch of Green Hell VR for PC VR. More info here.

A new update video from Espire 2 developers Digital Lode walked us through some new features coming to the stealth game sequel.

Stride’s multiplayer update is available now for Quest and PC VR. Read more here.

Ahead of release next week, we got a new launch trailer for Mothergunship: Forge.

A new development update on VR shooter Hubris gave us a new look at the game.

Other Announcements, Trailers & Updates

Just before the Showcase started, we debuted a new trailer for Shock Troopers, which you can watch here, and a new trailer for Vail’s beta, which you can watch here. There was also a trailer for District M, available here.

Midway through the Showcase, our friend Greg Miller from Kinda Funny delivered us some news relating to updates for Cities VR, Virutoso, The Patcher, Into the Radius and Demeo. You can watch that segment here.

UploadVR Correspondents Alex and Skeeva also ran through a brief look at some upcoming indie VR titles, including Orbital Strike, Wands Alliances, Next Player Please, Tin Hearts, Eolia and Requisition VR. You can watch that segment here.

We got a brief look at mind-bending, VR time loop puzzle game We Are One as well, which you can see here.

What was your favorite part of our Upload VR Showcase? Let us know in the comments.